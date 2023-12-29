Georgia to be ready to join EU by 2030

29 December 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia will be fully ready to become a member of the European Union by 2030, Azernews reports, citing the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Kobakhidze telling in an interview with the Georgian Imedi TV channel.

"We can give our word that by 2030 Georgia will be ready to become a member of the European Union," he said.

The politician compared the capabilities of Georgia and Moldova, noting that his country has significantly increased economic indicators over two years, which are one of the decisive factors for joining the EU.

"Let's take the economy and compare Georgia and Moldova. This year and last year alone, we have increased the difference with the Moldovan economy by $8 billion. This means that we are $8 billion ahead of Moldova on the path of European integration. Ultimately, when the issue of membership comes up on the agenda, the main criterion will still be the economy," Kobakhidze stressed.

At the EU summit in December, it was decided to start negotiations on joining the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova, which may begin in March 2024 or later. The summit also announced the granting of Georgia the status of a candidate for membership in the community.



