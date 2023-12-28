Saudi Arabia becomes tenth CICA observer state

28 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia joined the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as an observer State, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

This event was an important milestone in the further geographical expansion of this pan-continental organization for strengthening peace and security in Asia.

Saudi Arabia is one of the Gulf States, among which the CICA already includes such member states as Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The observer status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will further increase the representation of this subregion in the CICA and, thus, expand and enrich cooperation throughout Asia.

Saudi Arabia's application for CICA observer State status underscores the importance of collective efforts in solving global and regional problems and reflects the region's common desire for a more cohesive international community.



