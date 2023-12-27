Russian Community of Azerbaijan expresses support for candidacy of Ilham Aliyev

27 December 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Russian Community of Azerbaijan has expressed support for the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential elections, the community said in a statement, Azernews reports.

It notes that members of the community welcomed with satisfaction the decision of the New Azerbaijan Party to nominate Ilham Aliyev as the party's presidential candidate in the February 7, 2024, elections.

"We are confident that members of the Russian Community will continue to support our president, his purposeful, uncompromising activity for strengthening peace, preservation of multinational society in friendship and brotherhood, further development, and strengthening of the country's Armed Forces, and will cast their votes for Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev for the bright future of our motherland on February 7," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani people overcame with honour and dignity all the difficulties of more than 30-year occupation of the country's territory by neighbouring Armenia, the Russian Community noted.

"Heroic sons of Azerbaijan of different nationalities gave their lives for the establishment of long-awaited peace, for the prosperity of their homeland, and for the well-being of their descendants.

Rallying around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, victorious President Ilham Aliyev, our brave soldiers, as true patriots of the country where they were born, grew up, and loved, used all their capabilities to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

All these years, the Azerbaijani people believed in their just cause, in their struggle for justice and independence, in their victory and peace. And this victory came under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev. Our valiant soldiers of the Azerbaijani army gave all of us a peaceful sky above our heads.

Our Garabagh has been liberated from years-long Armenian occupation. Hundreds of families, once expelled from their homes, are returning to their native places, to comfortable houses, thanks to the purposeful state programme on the return of former IDPs".

The statement also noted that Azerbaijan's authority in the international arena strengthens every year.

"Large-scale programmes for the development of the region leave no doubt about the ever-increasing role of Azerbaijan in the international community. The firm position of the President of Azerbaijan in the issues of strengthening peace and good-neighbourliness arouses respect and support from the people of the country".

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz