6 December 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The population of Kyrgyzstan is on the verge of old age. Data of country’s National Statistical Committee say, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to the UN scale, if the proportion of people aged 65 and older in the entire population is below 4 percent, then the population of such a country is considered young; if it is in the range from 4 to 7 percent, the population is on the verge of old age; if above 7 percent — old population. At the beginning of 2023, there were 378,100 people, or 5.4 percent, aged 65 years and older in Kyrgyzstan (at the beginning of 2019 — 4.7 percent).

But this figure is lower than in other CIS countries. It is 8.5 percent in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, in the Russian Federation and Belarus — 16.5 percent each. According to the UN forecast, this trend will appear in Kyrgyzstan by 2030, when the share of elderly people aged 65 years and older will approach 7 percent.

