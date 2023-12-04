Tashkent bus fleet to acquire another 200 electric buses next year

4 December 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Currently, Toshshahartranskhizmat has 2,017 buses in its fleet. 672 of them run on diesel, 1,020 – on natural gas, and 324 – on electricity, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Some 58.7% of buses purchased in 2022-2023 run on compressed natural gas, 21.4% on electricity.

As a result of the measures to turn the Tashkent public transport system “green”, the amount of harmful substances released from the rolling stock decreased to 5.1 thousand tons in 2022, and 4.8 thousand tons in 2023.