Singapore interested in using Russian 5D printing technology

22 November 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Singapore expressed interest in using Russia’s 5D printing technology at the talks that took place with the support of the Russian trade mission, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Among highlights in the sector I would mention the talks that took place with the support of the Russian trade mission, on using the first Russian 5D printing technology. This strategic cooperation creates synergy of Singapore’s technological power with Russia’s innovative achievements. Moreover, we actively facilitate the cooperation between a number of respected robotic companies in Russia with leading associations and companies in Singapore, including the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)," he told a forum.

Singapore’s IT market "is very promising for cooperation with Russia," as "dozens of large and small IT companies with Russia’s participation in one form or another successfully operate" in Singapore, Bondarenko added.

