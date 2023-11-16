Cost of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway estimated at $7 billion

16 November 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan estimate the cost of construction of the Trans-Afghan railway at almost $7 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Recently, the head of the Ministry of Transport, Ilkhom Mahkamov, held negotiations in Pakistan with local industry departments and large transport and logistics companies NLC-Logistics and TCS.