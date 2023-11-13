U.S. Department of Agriculture lowers Kazakhstan's wheat production forecast to 12 mln for 2023-2024

13 November 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revised down its wheat production forecast for Kazakhstan in the agricultural year July 2023 - June 2024 to 12 million tonnes, according to its November review, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

In October, the department forecasted wheat production in Kazakhstan would be 13 million tonnes (15 mln t in September).

The forecast for wheat exports remains at 10 million tonnes (10.5 mln t is September), while imports are expected to remain at 2 million tonnes, consistent with the October estimate.

Carryover grain reserves as of July 1, 2024, were estimated at 1.32 million tonnes, down from 1.5 million tonnes in October(2.6 mln t in September).

Kazakhstan's farmers aimed to harvest approximately 16 million tonnes of grain in 2023. Last year the harvest of grain and leguminous crops was 22 million tonnes.

