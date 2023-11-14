14 falcons brought from Saudi Arabia released in Kyrgyzstan

14 November 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

At least 14 falcons were released in Kolotu Gorge, International Village, Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a project to return rare birds to nature. The organizers of the event — World Nomad Union company and Tilad Environmental Consultancy Co Ltd organization from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — , Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

It is noted that the release process was carefully prepared and carried out in accordance with the developed protocol by the project specialists. Employees of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic are monitoring the adaptation process.

In total, under the management of the Falcon Club of Saudi Arabia, more than 90 rare falcons have already been delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

«Falcons, a symbol of freedom and natural beauty, are facing various threats today, including illegal capture and poaching. In response to these challenges, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the project is being implemented as part of the Hadad program,» the organizers noted.

