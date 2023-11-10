ADB allocates $50 million to support privatization of state banks in Uzbekistan

10 November 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

On November 10, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Uzbekistan’s Sanoat Qurilish Bank (SQB) signed a senior convertible loan of $50 million to support Uzbekistan’s privatization of state-owned banks, which will strengthen the banking sector and contribute to economic growth and job creation, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The Manila-based bank said the International Finance Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are parallel lenders.

The ADB said the loan proceeds will help SQB expand its financing to underserved micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Portfolio diversification will contribute to SQB's transition into a fully universal commercial bank by serving a broader customer segment.