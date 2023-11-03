German FM: Undersea cable across Black Sea, will help bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to each other

3 November 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In an interview with local media outlets, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Germany and the EU want to work together with the countries of the South Caucasus to "build a region that overcomes the shadows of the past" and looks towards a better future for the people of the region, Azernews reports.

The minister emphasized that it is important that the countries "take the path of mutual trust" for the sake of peace.

Berbok said the EU is ready to make concrete proposals to the region on the road to peace, including an undersea communication cable across the Black Sea, which will help "bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to each other and closer to us."

Half of the €45 million ($48 million) construction cost will be financed by the EU's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to expand the bloc's global influence through infrastructure investment.

