Turkish medical firm achieves success in rare aortic aneurysm surgery in Ankara

29 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

INVAMED, a Turkish medical firm, has said that a 78-year-old patient with a rare disease called aortic aneurysm has successfully recovered following an operation at Ankara Baskent University Hospital, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Dr. Fatih Boyvat and Professor Dr. Hakki Tankut Akay conducted the surgery, which was considered nearly impossible at other medical centers, said the firm in a statement.

The patient, initially presenting with severe abdominal pain, was diagnosed with a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm. The success of the operation was attributed to the doctors' expertise and the use of local technology.

Special design of INVAMED

Aortic aneurysm, referred to as "ballooning of the aorta" in public, results from the enlargement or swelling of a specific area in the body's largest artery, the aorta, which originates from the left ventricle of the heart, according to the statement.

It said traditional treatment methods may not always provide effective results and highlighted that in Türkiye, world-class treatments can be applied.

The use of the Stena Multi-Layer Flow Modulator developed in INVAMED R&D labs was produced on-site for aortic aneurysm treatment. It is designed to stabilize the aortic wall, halt aneurysm growth and regulate healthy blood flow, ensuring smooth blood transport, said the statement.

The solution prevents aneurysm rupture and safeguards vital organs like the kidneys by maintaining the patency of side vessels.

"What was once deemed nearly impossible for surgery has become a miraculous success, thanks to the exceptional skills of our doctors and the power of INVAMED's local technology," it said.

