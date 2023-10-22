Russia's Lavrov participates in 3+3 format meeting in Tehran, spokesperson says

22 October 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the talks scheduled to be held in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said this.

As reported earlier, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, and Turkiye will meet in Tehran on October 23 in the "3+3" format.

Besides, on October 20, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan announced that he would attend the meeting in Tehran.

At the meeting held at the level of foreign ministers, the South Caucasus issues, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) and peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed.

It should be noted that the first meeting in the "3+3" format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

---

