Türkiye’s 12th Development Plan presented to Turkish parliament

17 October 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The 12th Development Plan, the second under Türkiye's presidential system of government and spanning the years 2024-2028, was officially submitted Monday to the Turkish parliament's speakership, having received the endorsement of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

To meticulously craft the Development Plan, a total of 60 special expertise commissions and 27 working groups were assembled. This comprehensive effort drew the participation of nearly 8,500 people in various meetings.

Input on the plan’s priorities was also actively sought from 43,000 participants via an online citizen survey, capturing a wide spectrum of opinions and suggestions.

In the formulation of the plan’s text, the authorities benefited from more than 60 years of planning experience and the results of consultation meetings held with non-governmental organizations, academics and private sector representatives as well as public institutions, including ministries.

The new plan, which aligns with the 2053 vision, will be unveiled by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz at parliament's Planning and Budget Commission on Tuesday.

Subsequent discussions on the Development Plan will be held on Oct. 23-24 by the same commission.

The plan's vision for the 2024-2028 timeframe aspires to create a “stable, strong, prosperous, environmentally friendly and disaster resistant Türkiye which produces high added value based on advanced technology and sustains fair income distribution in the Century of Türkiye.”

With its core aim being to elevate Türkiye's international stature and foster prosperity, the plan is rooted in economic and social development, all in alignment with the fundamental values and expectations of the nation.

---

