Uzbekistan to participate in constructing a new international transport corridor

14 October 2023 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

On the initiative of the Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan, a meeting was held via videoconferencing between the Ministries of Transport of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey and representatives of the railway sector, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

At the meeting, important issues aimed at accelerating the processes related to signing the agreement on the establishment of the international transport corridor “China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey-Europe” were discussed. Aspects related to the development of the international transport and transit route between the countries were considered.

The parties noted that the development of the international transport corridor “China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey-Europe” is beneficial for everyone, and this corridor serves to open new opportunities for the development of transit transport and trade relations between the countries.

Within the framework of the directions of cooperation discussed at the meeting, the parties determined the tasks to be implemented in the future.

