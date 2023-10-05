EU grants $420M solidarity aid to Türkiye after quakes

5 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The EU lawmakers on Wednesday gave the green light to send €400 million (approximately $420 million) from the EU Solidary Fund to Türkiye to assist the recovery after the twin earthquakes that struck the country's southern regions in February, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The plenary session of the European Parliament "approved nearly €455 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid in response to recent natural disasters in Romania, Italy and Türkiye," the European Parliament announced in a statement.

The EU lawmakers also expressed their "deepest solidarity with all the victims, their families, and all the individuals affected by the drought in Romania, the destructive floods in Italy and the earthquakes in Türkiye, as well as with the national, regional and local authorities and non-governmental organizations involved in the relief efforts."

"The aid package was approved by 593 votes in favor, 11 votes against, and 22 abstentions," the statement added.

The decision will amend the EU’s budget, making Türkiye the biggest beneficiary of the new aid package, while Romania and Italy will receive €33.9 million (approximately $35 million) and €20.9 million (approximately $22 million) respectively.

The EU member states already approved the support last month.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

Some 13.5 million people have been affected across 11 provinces in Türkiye, namely Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

---

