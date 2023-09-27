Kazakhstan extends ban on wheat imports

27 September 2023 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

The ban on import of wheat by road into Kazakhstan has been extended from October 11 of this year for a period of 6 months, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

As noted by the Ministry of Agriculture, this step was taken to eliminate illegal imports of wheat.

In addition, from September 26, 2023, a ban was introduced for a period of 6 months on the import of wheat by rail, except the import of grain intended for licensed elevators, as well as grain processing and poultry enterprises.

The restrictions imposed on imports by rail do not apply to transit transportation through the territory of Kazakhstan.

---

