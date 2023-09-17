Poland extends embargo on Ukrainian grain, agricultural products

17 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Poland’s Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda has said that the government has decided to maintain an embargo on Ukrainian grain and agricultural products, with the decree taking effect on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

The EU embargo expired on Friday, and the European Commission decided not to extend it.

"Due to the incorrect decision of the EC not to extend the grain embargo, in accordance with the instructions of (Prime Minister) Mateusz Morawiecki and the entire Council of Ministers, I signed a national regulation maintaining the embargo,” Buda said in a statement.

The EU ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine will not be extended and will expire on September 15, the European Commission decided on Friday.

The European Commission lifted the EU embargo on the condition that Ukraine implement appropriate export control measures beginning Sept. 16. This is to prevent market distortions in neighboring member states, it said.

The blockade, which was introduced on May 2 this year, concerned five countries, including Poland.

The Hungarian government has also extended its embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products. Bulgaria lifted its embargo on Ukrainian goods on Thursday, and Slovakia followed suit. The Romanian government has yet to make a decision on the matter.

