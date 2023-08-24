Uzbekistan & IOM to expand mutual cooperation

24 August 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Gayrat Fozilov met yesterday with the sub-regional coordinator of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev, Azernews reports, Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of relations between Uzbekistan and IOM, exchanged views on improving the organization’s project activities in Uzbekistan.

The sub-regional coordinator was informed in detail about the cardinal changes taking place in Uzbekistan in all spheres of society, in particular in the field of labor migration. It was noted that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to migration issues both at the national and international levels.