Kazakhstan bids to host UEFA Euro U-19

16 August 2023 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan formally bids to host the UEFA Under-19 Championship in 2026-2027, Kazinform reports via the National Football Federation, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

«We have submitted a bid to host the UEFA Under-19 Championship in 2026-2027 and proposed to organize the tournament in two cities – Almaty and Shymkent. We expect the reply in September,» President of the Federation Adlet Barmenkulov said.

In 2022, Kazakhstan’s Almaty hosted the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship qualification.

