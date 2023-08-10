Uzbekistan improves its position in Open Data Inventory ranking

10 August 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan has risen to 30th place among 195 countries in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) ranking, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Open Data Inventory (ODIN) identifies gaps in official statistics, promotes open data policies, improves communication between national statistical authorities and data users, and assesses openness.

Uzbekistan’s position in the ODIN ranking over the past eight years:

— 125th place among 125 countries in 2015 with 3 points;

— 168th place among 173 countries in 2016 with 13 points;

— 167th place among 180 countries in 2017 with 18 points;

— 168th place among 178 countries in 2018 with 19 points;

— 44th place among 187 countries in 2020 with 63 points;

— 40th place among 192 countries in 2022 with 66 points;

— 30th place among 195 countries in 2023 with 70 points.

The Statistics Agency has been cooperating with the Open Data Watch organization since 2019 with the support of the OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan.

