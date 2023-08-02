Brazil, Italy eliminated from FIFA Women's World Cup

2 August 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil and Italy were eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after their last group stage games on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

South Africa beat Italy 3-2 in Group G, while Brazil settled for a goalless draw against Jamaica in Group F.

France defeated Panama 6-3 in the other Group F game and Sweden beat Argentina 2-0 in Group G on Wednesday.

Sweden and South Africa finished Group G, first with 9 points and second with 4 points, respectively, to reach the round of 16.

In Group F, France lay in top spot with 7 points, while Jamaica placed second with 5 points. Both teams joined the last 16 nations in the competition.

Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Nigeria, Japan, Spain, England, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the US are other teams to reach the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

On Thursday, Morocco will take on Colombia, while South Korea will face Germany in Group H, to grab the last two tickets in the round of 16.

