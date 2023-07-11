Rosneft launches pilot phase at Vostok Oil project's Baikalovskoye field

11 July 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Rosneft Group's RN-Vankor has commenced drilling at the Vostok Oil project's Baikalovskoye field, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"A new Russian-made Arctic drilling rig is being installed at well pad No. 4," Rosneft said.

The field's in-place gas reserves are 81 billion cubic meters and oil nearly 43 million tonnes. Geological work is ongoing with two prospecting and three explorations wells drilled.

The first stage of pilot work involves drilling six production wells, where additional studies will be carried out: core sampling and enhanced geophysical and hydrodynamic studies to clarifying the field's geological structure, resulting in reserves growth and drilling program and oil and gas production forecast adjustments.

RN-Vankor is the operator of Vankor and Payakha groups of fields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, which are part of Rosneft's biggest investment project, Vostok Oil.

Vostok Oil's resource base exceeds 6.5 billion tonnes of oil. It includes 52 license areas in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located, including the Vankor and Payakha clusters.

The project could produce 115 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons per year. Rosneft plans to ship 30 million tonnes of oil from it via the Northern Sea Route as early as 2024.

