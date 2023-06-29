Parts of imploded Titan submersible recovered from ocean floor

29 June 2023 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

The first pieces of the Titan submersible that imploded earlier this month while on a voyage to the Titanic were recovered from the ocean floor on Wednesday evening, according to Canadian media reports.

Human remains were found among the wreckage, according to the US Coast Guard, which said an official analysis will be conducted.

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” said Jason Neubauer, a captain with the Marine Board of Investigation.

After studies were carried out by US and Canadian Coast Guard teams with remote control vehicles to reach the wreck of the submersible, some parts of Titan were found.

The first pieces of the wreckage were brought to a port in St. John's, Newfoundland.

While it was announced that the submersible’s landing gear and rear cover were among the wreckage, it was noted that the pieces of debris removed would shed light in the investigation being carried out to determine the cause of the accident.

It has not been announced so far where the wreckage will be taken.

Communication with the Titan submersible, owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a private research and ocean adventure tourism company which made a tourist visit to the wreck of the Titanic ship in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18, was cut off shortly after the dive.

Studies determined that the submersible imploded and sank and the five people on board lost their lives.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz