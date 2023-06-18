Man suspected of murdering Swedish woman nabbed after 28 yrs

18 June 2023 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

Police in the Liguria city of Imperia on Saturday arrested a 77-year-old man suspected of murdering a Swedish woman in Sweden and hiding her body in 1995, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Sanremo resident S.A was arrested on charges of voluntary murder aggravated by abject and futile motives and suppression of the corpse in relation to the disappearance of Sargonia Dankha, a naturalised Swede of Iraqi origin then aged 21, whose body was never found.

Italian investigators travelled to Sweden to retrieve the case files after Dankha's family filed a complaint with the Imperia Public Prosecutor's Office through a lawyer in Milan in relation to the fact that S.A., who had an unstable relationship with the woman at the time of her disappearance, could not be tried for murder in Sweden in the absence of a body, despite what prosecutors now say is "overwhelming" evidence against him.

The Italian investigators believe the man, who ran a restaurant in Sweden, killed his young partner during their last meeting and then concealed her corpse.

