Kyrgyzstan to allow receiving transfers in currency in which they were sent

15 June 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan proposes to temporarily cancel certain norms of the resolution on the rules for making money transfers. The document has been submitted for public discussion, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The National Bank recalled that last year, in order to stabilize the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market and minimize adverse consequences due to the geopolitical situation on a global scale, restrictions were introduced on receiving money transfers. According to them, it was possible to receive money either in the currency of the sending country, or in the national one.

It is proposed to temporarily cancel these norms in connection with the stabilization of the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market and a sufficient supply of U.S. dollars in cash at the cash desks of commercial banks.

The National Bank proposes to allow money transfers to be issued on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the currency in which they are sent, regardless of the country of origin.

In addition, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic considers it possible to allow the withdrawal / cancellation of a money transfer made through the international money transfer system from the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the currency in which it was sent.

«At the same time, taking into account the unstable geopolitical situation on a global scale, in case of signs of an outflow of foreign currency from the country due to speculative actions of unscrupulous citizens, the National Bank will make an appropriate decision to protect the domestic foreign exchange market,» the National Bank said.

