OPEC ministers to meet in Vienna for regular meeting on Saturday

3 June 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet in Vienna on Saturday at a meeting that OPEC regularly holds every six months. The last such meeting took place via videoconference in December 2022, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The June meeting of the organization's countries will be held on the eve of the ministerial meeting of OPEC+ countries, which is scheduled for June 4 and will also be held in person in Vienna.

A source in an OPEC delegation told TASS that only internal administrative issues will be discussed at the meeting.

---

