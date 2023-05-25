Tajikistan-China border crossing upgrade to streamline international cargo transport

25 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The point for the construction and reconstruction of the Kulma-Karosu border crossing point between Tajikistan and China was included in a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Transport of China signed on May 18, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the renovation work on the border point will boost international transportation capacity.

The memorandum highlights the commitment of the transport authorities of both countries to further collaboration within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Central Asia-China dialogue.

Besides work on the Kulma-Karosu border crossing point, the memorandum outlines cooperation in the construction and reconstruction of the international highway along the Dushanbe-Kulob-Darvaz-Murghab-Kulma route.

And activation and enhancement of the transport and logistics center in the territory of the Kulob City of Tajikistan.

It is anticipated that the multimodal transport corridor China-Tajikistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye will initially transport goods by road from China to the city of Kulob, where one of the five free economic zones established in Tajikistan is in operation. From there, the goods will be transported through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Türkiye, and further into European countries.

International road transportation between Tajikistan and China is carried out based on the agreement signed on August 27, 2008, between the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of China.

---

