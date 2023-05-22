4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Adana, Türkiye

22 May 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish province of Adana, Azernews reports via the Agency for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD).

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Saimbeyli district, the hearth lay at a depth of 7 kilometers.

There was no information about the destruction and casualties.

---

