Canada’s Trudeau vows to run in next election at Liberal party convention

6 May 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday promised to run in the next election at what is likely the last Liberal party convention before a vote and attacked his Conservative rival’s characterization of the country as broken, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

Speaking in front of some 3,500 party members at the first in-person gathering in five years, Trudeau delivered what sounded like a campaign speech even though one is not due for another two years.

“When the election comes, when Canadians need to make a consequential choice in this consequential moment, it will be the honor of my life to lead us through it, and continue building a better future,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau has won three elections and has been head of the government for 7-1/2 years, but his main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, has often led in opinion polls since he became leader of his party last year amid high inflation and a housing shortage.

“After eight years of Trudeau, everything feels broken,” Poilievre has said repeatedly on social media and in parliament.

