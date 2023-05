2 May 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

1,131 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection countrywide today, Azernews reports citing Kazinform.

25 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

149 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 982 patients are at home care.

The condition of one patient is estimated as serious.

