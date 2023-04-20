Azernews.Az

Thursday April 20 2023

Iranian currency rates for April 20

20 April 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 20.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to April 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,006 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 20

Rial on April 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,254

52,162

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,749

46,767

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,061

4,070

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,970

4,008

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,174

6,177

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,984

137,049

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,946

14,764

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,157

31,314

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,105

109,114

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,215

31,361

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,062

26,049

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,315

2,309

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,165

2,165

1 Russian ruble

RUB

514

515

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,184

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,212

28,219

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,467

31,500

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,556

39,555

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,308

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,921

31,960

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,813

8,824

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,099

6,108

100 Thai baths

THB

122,884

122,409

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,456

9,480

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,543

31,832

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,006

46,021

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,188

9,287

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,714

16,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,809

2,821

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

493

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,731

16,734

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,614

74,730

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 465,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,507 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 422,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,916 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.

