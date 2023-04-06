Developed by Aselsan: Turkiye’s new weapon seen for the first time

6 April 2023 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Photos of the newly developed system were shared on social media. In the shared images, it was seen that the air defense system contained both air defense missiles and air defense artillery.

The name of this system is the Point Air Defense (PAD) System. The missiles seen in the PAD System are the land-launched version of the GOKDOGAN Oversight Air-to-Air Missile developed by TÜBİTAK-SAGE. According to the information obtained by SavunmaSanayiST.com, the system includes the GOKER 35mm Multi-Purpose Weapon System.

The PAD System includes the AKR Fire Control Radar developed by ASELSAN with a range of 80 kilometers. In addition, there are AESA Radars around the 8×8 vehicle, which is the carrier element of the Point Air Defense System, to perform target detection.

On the other hand, the vehicle has an autonomous structure, just like the Autonomous HİSAR-A+. In other words, it can engage alone, without the need for any additional elements. The system is expected to have a maximum effective range of 30-40 kilometers against air elements with GOKDOGAN Missiles. Thanks to the air defense cannon it contains, the PAD will be able to engage in very low-altitude air targets.

NHS Sistemi ile birlikte Türkiye, Rusya Federasyonu’nun Pantsir Hava Savunma Sistemi’ne benzer bir sistem geliştirmiş olacak. Ancak NHS Sistemi’nin, hem bünyesinde barındırdığı radar sistemleri hem de GÖKDOĞAN Füzesi sayesinde daha etkili olacağı, şimdiden bir ‘tahmin çerçevesinde’ söylenebilir

With the PAD System, Turkiye will have developed a system similar to the Russian Federation's Pantsir Air Defense System. However, it can already be said that the PAD System will be more effective thanks to the radar systems it contains and the GOKDOGAN Missile.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz