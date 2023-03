30 March 2023 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Alikhan Smailov reassigned as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

According to the government of Kazakhstan, 82 deputies of the Mazhilis (lower house of the bicameral Parliament of Kazakhstan) have voted for him, while 8 abstained, and 7 opposed.

Smailov headed the cabinet for more than a year. He was appointed as PM after the January riots in the country.

