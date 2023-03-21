President of Kyrgyzstan announces record volumes of gold in country

21 March 2023 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced that the country's gold reserves have reached record volume.

"The joint coordination of the branches of government has allowed us to collect such a volume of gold reserves, which has not been observed in the entire history of independent Kyrgyzstan. We keep them in case of unforeseen circumstances as strategic reserves," Japarov said at a festive event on the occasion of Novruz.

According to him, the planet is subject to various disasters, huge military conflicts occur, and the global economy faces shocks. He said that their consequences spread across the world.

"They did not bypass us either, which significantly affected the rise in prices. But despite this, we were able to raise salaries for social workers and civil servants," Japarov said.

He added that the country activates cooperation with strategic partners.

"No matter which country to take as an example, it is difficult to develop alone without building relationships with other states. In these circumstances, it is necessary to strengthen international partnerships and friendly relations. We have strengthened cooperation with strategic partners and friendly countries," Japarov said.

---

