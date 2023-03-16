Aegean Airlines adds new flights to Georgia

16 March 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest airline company, is launching new direct flights between Thessaloniki and Tbilisi, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency confirmed on Thursday.

Flights will carry passengers twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, between May 22-October 5, after the airline received the permit from the Agency on Wednesday.

Aegean Airlines has been operating on the Georgian airline market since 2012 with flights between Tbilisi and Athens.

The company resumed flights to Tbilisi International Airport in June 2021, after the hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz