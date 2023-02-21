Azerbaijani, Turkiye foreign ministers discuss aftermaths of latest quake, reconstruction efforts

21 February 2023 07:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Turkiye Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively on February 20, 2023, discussed on the phone the ways of eliminating the consequences of the earthquake that caused great loss of life and severe destruction in Turkiye, as well as reconstruction plans after the earthquake, Azernews reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue all necessary support to Turkey and was interested in the consequences of two strong earthquakes that occurred in Hatay on February 20.

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gave detailed information about the latest situation in the earthquake region and plans for the construction of buildings in the earthquake region. He said that the latest earthquakes in Hatay damaged only the buildings that were previously seriously and moderately damaged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz