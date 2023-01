New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast

31 January 2023 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Four people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland over the last three days amid record downpours. A state of emergency remains in place in Auckland and further south in regional Waitomo.

Flights in and out of Auckland Airport are still experiencing delays and cancellations, while beaches around the city of 1.6 million are closed.

"There has been very significant damage across Auckland," New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told state-owned television station TVNZ on Monday. "Obviously there were a number of homes damaged by flooding but also extensive earth movements."

Currently, around 350 people were in need of emergency accommodation, he added.

Metservice is forecasting further heavy rains to hit the already sodden city late on Tuesday.

"We have more adverse weather coming and we need to prepare for that," Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher told a media conference.

Fire and Emergency services received 30 callouts overnight Monday, including responding to a landslide when a carport slid down a hill.

The council has designated 40 houses as uninhabitable and has prevented people from entering them. A further 151 properties were deemed at risk, with access restricted to certain areas for short periods.

---

