Turkmenistan discloses number of Mobile Banking service users

27 January 2023 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

There are 60,654 registered users of the Mobile Banking service in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of January 2023, Turkmen Central Bank reports.

According to the information, the largest number of registered users of this service lives in Mary (15,666 users) and Lebap (15,648 users) regions, as well as in the city of Ashgabat (12,963 users).

Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank has the largest number of users in the reporting period - 16,206 registered users. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (13,245 users) and Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank (11,726 users) follow this indicator.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.

---

