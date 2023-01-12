Erdogan: 2023 to be full of good news - A turning point in the defense industry

12 January 2023 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the delivery ceremony of the new generation of Firtina howitzer.

Stating that they are determined to make 2023 a turning point in the defense industry together with other sectors, Erdogan said that "2023 will be a year full of good news, with very important developments that will make everyone proud".

He said that they would not stop and consent to the slightest setback until Turkiye will be independent in the defense sector and the cooperation of private and public sectors will push Turkiye from success to success.

Stating that they have not only written a success story in the defense industry but have also realized a revolution mindset, Erdogan emphasized that they have realized many critical projects, which are described as "impossible", "a product of imagination".

“Of course, we have not come to this level at a time. Despite numerous resistances, sabotage and betrayals, we have never turned back from this path,” he added.

Stating that they see all the achievements of the latest 20 years as a prelude to the vision of the Century of Turkiye, Erdogan said that “we are determined to make 2023, the 100th anniversary of the republic, a turning point in the defense industry, along with other sectors. 2023 will be a year full of good news, with very important developments that will make everyone proud”.

Expressing that they were proud of the export capacity of the country, Erdogan questioned if they know what happened to the defense exports, which accounted for only 248m dollars 20 years ago.

"We broke a record with 4.4bn dollars. We are among the top 3-4 countries in the world in the production of UAVs, UCAVs, and offensive unmanned aerial vehicles. Our armed and unarmed attack drones are treated with envy all over the world, despite the efforts of some ignorant and technology-impaired people among us.”

Wishing that the six new-generation Firtina howitzers delivered will be beneficial to the nation and the army, Erdogan said that "we will increase this number to 140 in total with new deliveries in the coming period".

Emphasizing that the new generation Firtina howitzers have many advantages compared to the models currently in the inventory, Erdogan said.

“As a result of the studies carried out, both the survivability and firepower of our howitzers have been increased. I hope your shots will be 100 percent accurate with the new generation Firtina howitzers."

Erdogan further listed new projects in the pipeline:

We will take our National Combat Aircraft out of the hangar and show it to the whole world.

Our jet-powered trainer and light attack aircraft HURJET will make its first flight.

Flight maneuver tests and ammunition integrations of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, our combat unmanned fighter aircraft will be carried out.

We are putting ANADOLU, which will be the world's first UCAV carrier ship, into service this year.

Bayraktar TB3 UCAV, which we will deploy to the ANADOLU Ship, will perform its first flight

Our Gendarmerie General Command will start using our unique helicopter GOKBEY

The door of the National Combat Aircraft is open to partnership

The National Combat Aircraft is open to partnership

Our ATAK-2 helicopter, weighing 11 tons, will make its first flight.

With the IMECE Earth Observation Satellite, the position and route information of ships will be collected.

We will launch the KILICHSAT Cube Satellite into space.

The maritime supply support combat ship DERYA, the first of our I-class frigates Istanbul, and the first of our new submarines Piri Reis will also be included in the inventory this year.

The long-range air defense and missile system SİPER (Shield) will be put into service.

The first deliveries of BOZDOGAN in-sight and GOKDOGAN beyond-sight missiles will be made.

GOKDENİZ close air defense system will begin to be integrated into ships.

The turbojet engine developed for SOM and ATMACA missiles will be delivered to users.

We will put the Simsek Target Drone in service with its converted form into a cruise missile.

We will complete the integration of national electronic warfare and electronic support codes to F-16s.

Eralp, an early warning radar system, will be delivered.

AESA radars will be integrated into AKINCI UACV and F-16s.

We will start the delivery of Armored Amphibious Assault Vehicle ZAHA and domestically powered Vuran armored vehicles.

Giving good news about the Altay tank, Erdogan said: “In May, we are delivering 2 new Altay tanks to our army and the company that will make the power group conduct their tests. Hopefully, after completing the tests of the new Altays, we will start mass production together with our project partners in 2025.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz