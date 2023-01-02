UEFA announcec top scorers in 2022; Iran's Taremi is ranked fourth

2 January 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian national team striker Mehdi Taremi, who plays for FC Porto, is among the leading scorers for both his club and country in 2022, Azernews reports citing citing IRNA.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the names of the best scorers for club and nation by the end of 2022, with Iran's Taremi in fourth place with 37 goals.

France's Kylian Mbappé, Norway's Erling Haaland, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski were rated first, second, and third, with 56, 46, and 42 goals, respectively.

In addition, the Portuguese daily O Jogo named Taremi the best player in the Primeira Liga, also known as Liga Portugal, as of the end of 2022.

