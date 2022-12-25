Japan - one of key development partners of Tajikistan, MFA says

25 December 2022 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Japan is one of the most important development partners of Tajikistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin said, Trend reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan.

Mudriddin made a remark during the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue on December 24.

"Tajikistan's constructive cooperation with Japan contributes to the implementation of the measures of the Government of Tajikistan to improve the welfare of the people and ensure the sustainable development of the country," he noted.

During the meeting, issues of expanding cooperation between Central Asia and Japan, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the region and the strengthening of international and regional relations were discussed.

Notably, the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue was established by the Japanese government in 2004 with the goal of enhancing and extending regional collaboration.

