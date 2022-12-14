Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of loans issued to individuals for 10M2022
By Trend
The value of loans issued to individuals in Uzbekistan from January through October 2022, reached 94.1 trillion soums ($8.3 billion),which is an increase of 40.7 percent compared to the same period last year (66.8 trillion soums or $5.9 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.
From the total value of loans issued to individuals in the corresponding period, mortgage loans accounted for 44.3 trillion soums ($3.9 billion), microloans accounted for 13.8 trillion soums ($1.2 billion), consumer loans accounted for 20.6 trillion soums ($1.8 billion), loans for business development – 13.8 trillion soums ($1.2 billion)
At the same time, the volume of loans issued to legal entities from January through October 2022 reached 281.2 trillion soums ($24.8 billion).
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz