Riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium in World Cup match

28 November 2022 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Police sealed off parts of the centre of Brussels, deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds on Sunday following violence during and after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Dozens of rioters overturned and torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist “was injured in the face by fireworks”.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city centre and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted by police orders.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I, therefore, advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,” Close tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz