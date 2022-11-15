UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on situation in Iran

15 November 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address "the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran", Trend reports on November 15.

The session will be held on November 24 following an official request submitted by Germany and Iceland, which has been supported by 44 states thus far.

In connection with the special session, the council will convene an organizational meeting on November 23 to discuss specific issues.

