President of European Council to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

10 October 2022 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of the European Council Charles Michel plans to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

In his post in Twitter, Charles Michel says that he will arrive in Astana at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 26-27, after which he will depart to Uzbekistan where he will meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Ready to deepen ties with Central Asia and support intra-regional cooperation," he tweeted.

