Head of Office of Ukraine's President meets with U.S. and Turkish officials

4 October 2022 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye and National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan in a trilateral format, Andriy Yermak wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

It was noted, that the head of the President's Office emphasized the need for Ukraine to obtain reliable international security guarantees before the country becomes a NATO member.

