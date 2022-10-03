Russia records 24,158 daily COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

3 October 2022 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 24,158 over the past day to 21,073,185, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 30,085 daily cases were recorded.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,294 over the past day, reaching 20,175,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 46,992 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 387,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 96 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz