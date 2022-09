30 September 2022 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States announced a new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion for reinforcing Kyiv’s forces over the medium and long term, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The package of orders for US military suppliers includes HIMARS missile systems and ammunition, systems to counter drones, radars and armored vehicles, according to a Defense Department statement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz