Turkish public banks abandon Russian payment system Mir

Turkish state banks have abandoned the Russian payment system - Mir, following the move by the country's private banks, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

The state banks have declared that they would no longer utilize Russia's local payment system Mir application. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Treasury Department issued a sanction warning to financial institutions that use the Mir payment system.

In a statement to the agencies, Isbank and DenizBank declared that they have discontinued the usage of the Mir application. Following the announcements of two private banks, three public banks have declared their withdrawal from Mir.

In the meantime, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that nine grain-laden ships departed from Ukrainian ports. The grain shipment is underway, the ministry said in a statement.

"The shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports continues safely. Today, nine grain-laden ships departed from Ukrainian ports," the ministry tweeted.

On July 22, historic documents were signed in Istanbul for grain shipments from Ukraine. The Joint Coordination Center was created at the National Defense University in Istanbul after the historic deal. Representatives from Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations attended the opening of the center.

As a result of the contacts, a four-way meeting was held for the first time in Istanbul on 13 July, and general principles were agreed upon at the meeting. Despite the different approaches of some countries, these long and arduous efforts resulted in the agreement signed on July 22. The Joint Coordination Center started its preparatory work on the campus of the National Defense University on July 23.

